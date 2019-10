FILE PHOTO: Jo Swinson reacts after being announced as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats party in London, Britain July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’ Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said on Sunday she would not back a government led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked on Sky News whether there were any circumstances in which the party could support a Corbyn-led government, Swinson said: “No, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be prime minister.”