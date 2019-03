FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox wears a pin showing the national flags of Britain and Switzerland as he addresses a news conference after signing a bilateral agreement to continue trading on preferential terms after Brexit in Bern, Switzerland February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Friday Britons will be exempt from visa requirements to enter Switzerland in case Britain leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

“In return the UK has confirmed that Swiss nationals will also be exempt from the requirement to obtain a visa once the UK leaves the EU, both for short and longer stays in the UK,” the Federal Council added in a statement.

Statement: bit.ly/2OmxF5J