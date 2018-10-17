FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 17, 2018 / 6:47 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

EU's Tajani says British PM May made no new offers on Brexit

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May offered no new Brexit proposals to her fellow European Union leaders on Wednesday, the head of the European Parliament said after listening to her address in Brussels on Wednesday.

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders on the stalled Brexit talks.

Tajani said May struck a calm tone in her speech but there was nothing new on content, which was still not acceptable for the EU as the two sides spar over how to ensure a continued open Irish border after Brexit.

“There is still time,” Tajani said of efforts to reach a Brexit agreement before Britain leaves the EU in March.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.