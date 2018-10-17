EU's Tajani says British PM May made no new offers on Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May offered no new Brexit proposals to her fellow European Union leaders on Wednesday, the head of the European Parliament said after listening to her address in Brussels on Wednesday.

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders on the stalled Brexit talks.

Tajani said May struck a calm tone in her speech but there was nothing new on content, which was still not acceptable for the EU as the two sides spar over how to ensure a continued open Irish border after Brexit.

“There is still time,” Tajani said of efforts to reach a Brexit agreement before Britain leaves the EU in March.