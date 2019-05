Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a session at the Parliament, in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between the British government and the opposition Labour Party to try to find a Brexit consensus will resume on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

The discussions, which the spokesman said were serious and had covered many issues, were due to start at 1600 GMT.