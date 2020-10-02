Brexit trade talks to go on until mid-October EU summit - sources

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will continue trade talks next week and until a summit of the bloc’s leaders on Oct. 15-16, sources told Reuters.

This week’s round of negotiations between the EU and London on a new trade agreement after Brexit, the last scheduled, failed to resolve all the outstanding issues, the sources said.

But more would follow, according to an EU diplomat and an official with the bloc, who both follow Brexit and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost wrapped up this week’s talks.

With time running out to put a new trade agreement in place by the end of the year, the EU’s 27 national leaders are due to next meet on Oct. 15-16 to assess progress on Brexit.