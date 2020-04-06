Britain committed to continuing talks with EU: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transition period.

“It’s set out in UK law that the transition period ends on Dec. 31,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that both sides “provided clarifications” on their respective texts last week.

Britain’s chief negotiator will talk to the deputy head of the EU’s taskforce by telephone, he said, adding: “We remain absolutely committed to continuing the negotiations.”