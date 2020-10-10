Britain, EU agree to pursue mini-deals if talks fail next week: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have agreed to pursue 'mini-deals' in areas of mutual interest, such as aviation and road transport, even if trade negotiations for a wider deal break down next week, The Times here reported on Saturday.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost have agreed that even if a wider deal proves impossible to reach on Oct. 15, contact will continue, The Times said.

In such an event, the two sides would spend November attempting to put together mini-deals to offset the likely disruption when the transition period ends on Dec. 31, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a deadline of the Oct. 15 EU summit for a deal, but the two sides are still haggling over a trade deal that would kick in when informal membership ends on Dec. 31.