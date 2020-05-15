Britain remains optimistic about EU trade deal: official

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British official involved in the negotiations with the European Union about a trade deal said on Friday he remains optimistic about the chances of a deal being reached although significant differences remain.

The differences include the provisions on the so-called level playing field which guarantees fair competition between EU and British companies after Brexit, and fishing rights, the official said.

“I am optimistic as we all are actually,” the official said. “It is easy to see how you could do a pretty standard and major free-trade agreement quite quickly.”