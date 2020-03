FILE PHOTO: Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it expected the next round of negotiations with the European Union to go ahead as scheduled, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said there were no contingency measures for the talks in place despite the global coronavirus outbreak.