Britain's cross-party Brexit talks due to end soon: BBC's Watt

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party will soon draw to a close after the ruling party gave up on finding a compromise to break the Brexit impasse, a BBC reporter said on Thursday.

May opened cross-party talks with the Labour Party more than a month ago after parliament rejected her European Union withdrawal deal three times, leaving Britain in political limbo.

Nicholas Watt, political editor of the BBC Newsnight program, said he understood that the cross-party search for a solution would end soon, after Conservative officials gave up on the phase of the talks.

“(They) are looking to pack the (EU withdrawal) legislation with goodies for Brexiteers,” he said on Twitter.