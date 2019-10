British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting with officials in Brussels, Belgium, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Brexit negotiator David Frost is still due to hold talks with the European Commission on Tuesday despite comments by a Downing Street source that a deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union is essentially impossible.

“I don’t think our plans change because of anonymous briefings,” said a Commission spokesman, adding that Frost was still due to hold talks with the EU executive from 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).