May seems to prefer talking to Labour than asking lawmakers for Brexit preferences: BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May’s government looks set to keep talking to the opposition Labour Party to find a breakthrough in the Brexit process rather than asking lawmakers across the House of Commons for their preferences, the BBC’s political editor said on Thursday.

Britain’s parliament was forced to close early on Thursday after a leak in the 19th century Gothic palace caused water to pour down into the debating chamber.

“Session finished now and nothing’s been planned for Monday, which means no indicative votes then, and senior sources indicating it’s more likely PM will go to Brussels next week still in talks with Corbyn, than having had more votes,” Laura Kuenssberg said.

She added that the government appeared to prefer talking to Labour than putting more proposals back to the Commons “any time soon”.