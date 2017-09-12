FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nothing formally agreed on moving next round of Brexit talks -UK PM May's spokeswoman
#World News
September 12, 2017 / 4:10 PM / a month ago

Nothing formally agreed on moving next round of Brexit talks -UK PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nothing has been formally agreed with the European Union on moving the next round of Brexit negotiations, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Earlier, diplomats in Brussels said the EU and Britain had agreed to delay the talks by a week to Sept. 25 on expectations that May would make an important speech on the subject on Brexit on Sept. 21.

“The latest position on this from our perspective was that both sides said they were keen to be flexible, but we hadn’t formally agreed anything,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

