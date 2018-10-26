Technical Brexit talks are ongoing, says UK PM's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Technical talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union are ongoing and Brexit minister Dominic Raab will head to Brussels as soon as is necessary, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Technical talks have carried on between officials this week as has been the case all the way through negotiations, but I don’t have a specific time or framework date as to when the minister will return, but as soon as is necessary,” she told reporters.