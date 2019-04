Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the funeral service for murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. Charles McQuillan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British government talks with the opposition Labour Party on finding a Brexit compromise cannot be open ended, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said working groups from both sides were pressing on with the talks this week, including a meeting to discuss financial services on Wednesday.

