May 27, 2020 / 11:44 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson to go to Brussels next month for Brexit talks: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

