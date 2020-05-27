UK PM Johnson to go to Brussels next month for Brexit talks: The Times
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman