UK says limited progress made with EU in round two of Brexit talks

FILE PHOTO: British Union Jack and EU flags are pictured at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have held a construtive second round of negotiations on their future relationship but limited progress was made in bridging the gaps between the two sides, the British government said on Friday.

Britain said the detail of the EU’s offer on goods trade falls “well short” of recent precedent in free trade agreements it has reached with other countries and there were also “significant differences of principle in other areas”.

“This was a full and constructive negotiating round, conducted remotely by video conference, and with a full range of discussions across all the issues, on the basis of the extensive legal texts provided by both sides in recent weeks,” a government spokeswoman said in a statement.

“However, limited progress was made in bridging the gaps between us and the EU.”