UK says no return to EU negotiations next year, need deal by January

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not return to trade talks with the European Union next year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, stressing that any agreement had to be concluded by the end of the year.

“We have been repeatedly clear that any agreement needs to be in place before the end of the transition period, and we will not be back to negotiate further next year,” the spokesman said.

“We must provide certainty to our citizens and businesses, and endless prolonged negotiations won’t achieve this.”