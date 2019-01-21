UK's May will have to change Brexit deal to win over parliament - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan will have to change if it is to win the support of parliament, her spokesman said on Monday, adding that talk with lawmakers on what changes were needed were ongoing.

May is due to set out a ‘Plan B’ on Brexit in parliament later on Monday after her original exit agreement was heavily rejected by lawmakers last week. The spokesman said another vote would be held when the government believes it can win one.