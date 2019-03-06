UK faces tough choice over tariffs in event of no deal Brexit: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will face a very difficult choice on whether to impose tariffs on imported goods if it leaves the European Union without a deal, business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

Britain currently has tariff-free access to EU markets but its exports will automatically face tariffs if it leaves on March 29 without a transition deal. The government will then have to decide whether to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from the EU.

“That’s a very difficult choice,” Clark told BBC TV. “Either you are making things more expensive that previously came in tariff-free from the EU, or in some cases – some industries like the ceramics industry, for example, that is subject to a lot of very cheap, unfairly cheap we think, imports from China - that could undermine the industry.”

“There is a very difficult set of choices that have to be made if we were to leave without a deal.”