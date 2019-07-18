UK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior tax official, Jon Thompson, who angered many supporters of leaving the European Union, is to resign in the Autumn.

Thompson, permanent secretary at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), even received two death threats last year after disclosing that Brexiteers’ preferred post-EU customs option would cost 20 billion pounds ($24.96 billion).

“It’s been a tremendous privilege to lead HMRC for more than three years, so to leave now has not been an easy decision for me to make,” Thompson said in a statement. He said his department is “prepared for Brexit and the challenges it will bring.”

Thompson will take on a new role as chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries.