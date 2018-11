British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Two members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet of senior ministers, Penny Mordaunt and Esther McVey, will resign on Wednesday, the chief political correspondent of the Telegraph said on Twitter.

Christopher Hope said he had been informed by a minister that the resignations would happen on Wednesday. May is currently briefing her cabinet on the draft text of her withdrawal agreement from the European Union.