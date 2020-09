FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 2, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell the European Union on Tuesday that the Brexit divorce deal is "contradictory" on Northern Ireland, the Telegraph newspaper reported bit.ly/3m0VFvO on Monday.

It said he believes the UK-EU withdrawal agreement is legally ambiguous and would leave Northern Ireland isolated from the rest of the UK, something that was unforeseen when he agreed to it last year.