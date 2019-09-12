Brexit deal is possible, says Centre for European Reform's Grant

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom is possible, the head of the Centre for European Reform think tank, Charles Grant, said on Thursday.

“A deal between EU and UK is more likely than I had thought - my conclusion,” Grant said on Twitter.

He added that senior EU figures said they could scrap the Irish backstop as long as alternatives deliver on protecting the EU single market and the Northern Irish peace accord.

The essence of any deal would replicate the effects of the Northern Ireland-only backstop idea, Grant said.