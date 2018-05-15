Thomson Reuters says to move forex derivative trading to Ireland due to Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday it had applied to the Irish central bank to move its foreign exchange derivative trading facility to Dublin because of Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: A Thomson Reuters logo is pictured on a building during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. Picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“Thomson Reuters has commenced the process of applying to the Central Bank of Ireland for authorization to operate its FX Multilateral Trading Facility from Dublin rather than London as a result of the UK’s planned departure from the European Union,” it said.

“It is our intention to transfer all existing client relationships of the Thomson Reuters MTF and Dealing, as well as Fixed Income Callouts and Auctions, from RTSL to our new Irish legal entity ahead of the Brexit date.”

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News.