Brexit campaigner says PM May should now ditch her Brexit plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Richard Tice welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May’s change of tone on Brexit but warned that unless she abandoned her Brexit plan then Conservative Party lawmakers would try to topple her.

FILE PHOTO: Property entrepreneur Richard Tice poses for a photograph at his office in London, Britain, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“The tone was good and people will celebrate that: she is telling the European Union that they shouldn’t treat her like that,” Tice said, adding that she should chuck her so-called Chequers proposals on Brexit.

“She could make life so much easier for herself by just chucking Chequers and saying we are going to a World Trade deal. She would then be the toast of all Brexiteers, most of the Conservative Party and even moderate Remainers.”

If she doesn’t ditch Chequers she will be challenged by her own party, Tice said.