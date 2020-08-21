The EU is blocking progress on a deal, not us, says UK negotiating official

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain blamed the European Union for holding up Brexit talks on Friday, with a senior British negotiating official pointing to the EU’s insistence that state aid and fisheries policy must be agreed before talks can move on.

“The process block now is the EU’s insistence that we must accept their position on state aid and fisheries before we can talk about anything else,” the official said.

“We are ready to talk about everything. It’s not us that’s slowing it down.”