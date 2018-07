LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday there was enough time to negotiate a Brexit deal with the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May speaks at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

Asked by lawmakers whether there was enough time left for a deal before Britain leaves in March next year, May said yes.