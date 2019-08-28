TIMELINE: Key dates in Britain's Brexit crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to renegotiate the terms of the country’s divorce from the European Union but whether he succeeds or not, he has pledged that Brexit will happen “do or die” on Oct. 31.

Anti-Brexit protesters hold placards and flags of the European Union outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

He plans to limit parliament’s opportunity to derail his plans by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and Oct. 31, infuriating opponents who accused him of a constitutional outrage.

These are the key dates between now and Brexit day:

SEPT. 3 - Parliament is scheduled to resume for a shortsession which would typically last around two weeks before there is another break to allow the political parties hold their annual conferences.

SEPT. 9 - Both houses of parliament will debate an act relating to the Northern Ireland executive before beginning preparations to end the parliamentary session ahead of the Queen’s Speech.

SEPT. 9-12 The dates between which at some point parliament will rise if Queen Elizabeth accedes to Johnson’s request to end the session.

SEPT. 21 -25 - The opposition Labour Party holds its annual conference.

SEPT. 29 to OCT. 2 - Johnson’s Conservative Party holds its annual conference.

OCT. 14 - A new session of parliament will start with the Queen’s Speech outlining the government’s legislative agenda, under Johnson’s plan.

OCT. 17-18 - European Council meeting at which any new Brexit deal would potentially be agreed. Under existing British law, a deal would need approval by parliament before it can be ratified.

OCT. 21-22 - Parliament will vote on the Queen’s Speech and the outcome of the European Council meeting, Johnson has said.

OCT. 31 - Britain is due to leave the European Union.