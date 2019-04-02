World News
Fourteen UK ministers against long Brexit extension: The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourteen British ministers spoke against a long extension to Brexit at a cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Theresa May to find a way out of the impasse, The Times’ Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates said.

May said after the meeting she would ask the European Union for a further delay to Brexit beyond April 12 to give her time to sit down with the opposition Labour Party in a bid to break the block over Britain’s departure.

