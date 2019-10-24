UK Brexit minister: Hope opponents will think again and pass legislation timetable

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday he hoped opposition lawmakers would think again and allow the government’s proposed timetable for passing Brexit legislation to pass.

Parliament on Tuesday blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to fast-track legislation needed to ratify and implement the Brexit deal he reached with Brussels last week.

Responding to a member of the Scottish National Party, Barclay said: “I hope the honorable gentleman will think again and enable the program motion (timetable) to go through.”