Total's CEO says Britain must stick by Brexit mistake

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanne attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - The chief executive of French oil major Total believes that Britain should stick by its decision to leave the European Union even though he thinks it is a fundamental mistake that could be a real issue for the UK economy.

“It’s a choice. It’s democracy, we have to respect it. (But) I think it’s a fundamental mistake,” Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told an industry conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday.

“Everything that is an export activity will face taxation. That could be a real issue for the UK economy, not for Total,” he added, pointing to refining and car parts.