UK wants 80% of trade covered by new trade deals by 2022

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it wanted to cover 80% of its external trade with new free trade agreements by 2022 as it seeks to build new relationships with the world after leaving the European Union on Jan 31.

“Our ambition is to cover 80% of total UK external trade with free trade agreements by 2022,” the government said in a briefing note accompanying its legislative agenda.

The United Kingdom has already announced it will be negotiating free trade agreements with the European Union, United States, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.