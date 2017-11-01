FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Fox says hopes to confirm EU trade deals with countries before Brexit
November 1, 2017

UK's Fox says hopes to confirm EU trade deals with countries before Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday he hoped to be able to agree similar trading arrangements with those countries which already have free trade deals with the European Union by the time Britain leaves the bloc.

Trade officials had said previously that Britain had already won some kind of agreement with the dozens of countries which have trade deals with the EU to continue to trade largely along the already agreed lines.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

