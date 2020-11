FILE PHOTO: European Union and British flags flutter in front of the chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

(Reuters) - The European Union is set to concede on Brexit fishing rights, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

Brussels has also accepted a proposal for a transition period on fishing rights after Jan. 1, the report said.