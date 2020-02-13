France says goods entering EU from Britain must meet bloc's standards
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives for the 34th annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) on February 20, 2019, at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) - France wants to ensure that all goods entering the European Union from Britain comply fully with EU standards under any post-Brexit trade deal, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV on Thursday.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens