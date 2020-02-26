Britain wants control over state aid, labor and environment laws in EU trade talks: FT

FILE PHOTO: Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will insist on control over rules on state aid, labor laws and environment when it publishes negotiating mandate trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, the Financial Times reported.

The newspaper also reported on Wednesday that Britain would set out a tough stance on fishing rights, citing unnamed sources close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Britain’s Department for Trade was not immediately available to comment on the report.