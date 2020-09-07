World News
September 7, 2020 / 10:41 AM / in 22 minutes

Germany says only a little time is left in Brexit divorce deal talks

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is convinced that a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union can still be reached, but there is little time left and London must make concessions in the talks, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said that negotiations on future relations were difficult and declined to comment on a report Britain was planning legislation to override parts of the divorce deal.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below