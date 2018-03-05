FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
March 5, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Britain's health service 'not for sale' in U.S. trade talks: PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain’s National Health Service was “not for sale” in any future trade deal with the United States after Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a housing development in east London, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

“I’m absolutely clear that as we look to negotiate a trade deal with the United States of America, the National Health Service will remain as it is today,” May told lawmakers in parliament.

“It will remain free at the point of use. The National Health Service is not for sale.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.