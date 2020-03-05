UK source says 'good-natured' EU talks but gaps remain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the EU had a “constructive, good-natured” first round of talks on their new relationship after Brexit, a UK source close to the negotiations said on Thursday, but stressed differences in a number of areas.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that despite there being “a degree of common understanding” in some areas, gaps remained on fisheries, criminal justice cooperation and the so-called level playing field provisions to guarantee fair competition.