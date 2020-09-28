EU won't leave trade deal talks with Britain: EU's Sefcovic

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic holds a news conference after a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will not leave the negotiating table with Britain on a future trade relationship even if London pushes ahead with its withdrawal treaty-breaking internal market bill European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of a joint committee of EU and British officials tasked with solving difficult issues, Sefcovic noted however that the internal market bill had created a lot of political difficulties.

“The introduction of the internal market bill and the contentions articles created a very difficult political situation,” Sefcovic said, noting it was a “breach of trust”.

But he said: “It will never be the EU which would cause the end of the negotiation on the future partnership between the EU and the UK.”