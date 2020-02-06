Business News
February 6, 2020 / 10:35 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Britain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is seeking far-reaching reductions in tariffs in a trade deal with the United States, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, setting out the broad aims of her post-Brexit push to secure new free trade agreements.

“The FTA (Free Trade Agreement) will secure comprehensive, far-reaching and mutually beneficial tariff reductions - taking into account sensitive UK products - which will increase access to the U.S. market for UK businesses, and lower prices and increase choice for UK consumers,” Truss said in a written statement to parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

