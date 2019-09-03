World News
'No deal' Brexit would cost at least $16 billion in UK exports losses: U.N.

An anti-Brexit marching band performs at Westminster, in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

GENEVA (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union without a trade deal would cost Britain at least $16 billion in lost exports, and would probably cost far more after indirect effects are taken into account, a report by the U.N. trade agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

“UNCTAD’s research indicates that a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion, representing an approximate 7% loss of overall UK exports to the EU,” it said.

“These losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks,” it said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Edmund Blair

