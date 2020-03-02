Britain says it will not compromise on food standards in U.S. trade talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not lower its regulation around environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards as part of trade talks with the United States, it said in a document setting out its mandate on Monday.

“The UK’s independent food regulators will continue to ensure that all food imports into the UK comply with those high standards,” it said.

“Without exception, imports into the UK will meet our stringent food safety standards - all food imports into the UK must be safe and this will not change in any future agreement.”