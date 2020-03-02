UK wants a big U.S. trade deal but health and food standards not up for grabs

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it will seek to achieve huge gains by removing barriers to trade with the United States in talks for a deal this year but its health service would not be on the table in talks.

Britain’s mandate for trade talks with the United States also said that food product standards should be maintained and would not be negatively impacted by the trade talks.