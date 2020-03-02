UK trade minister says hopes to start U.S. trade deal talks as quickly as possible

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is aiming to begin negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States as quickly as possible, trade minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

Earlier, Britain published its negotiating mandate for trade talks with the United States, vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the two allies’ “special relationship”.

“Now the UK is free to negotiate outside the EU we will be aiming to begin negotiations with the U.S. as quickly as possible. The appetite is clear on both sides,” Truss told parliament.