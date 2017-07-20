Britain's Fox to call for new WTO trade round

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain wants a new round of global trade liberalization at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trade Minister Liam Fox will say in a speech in Geneva on Thursday, according to an advance draft text seen by Reuters.

Fox will also say that Britain sees the agenda of global trade being shaped by the digital economy, trade promotion as the main tool of development, and services.

Britain wants to see a "positive outcome" on the digital economy at the WTO's two-yearly ministerial conference in Buenos Aires in December, according to the draft.