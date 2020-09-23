Britain removes 175 trade barriers to help boost exports

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it has removed 175 barriers to trade across 61 countries to help boost its exports ahead of the end of the transition period with the EU.

The Department for International Trade said in a statement on Wednesday it had removed unnecessary legal, regulatory and administrative requirements to make it easier for UK-based companies to trade.

“As we take back control of our trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years, this shows how we can open and expand access to markets around the world, as we back businesses in pursuing their global ambitions,” said Ranil Jayawardena, Minister for International Trade.