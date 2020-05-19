Business News
May 19, 2020 / 4:05 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Britain says EU is offering 'relatively low quality' trade agreement

FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is offering Britain a “relatively low quality” trade agreement, chief British negotiator David Frost said in a letter to his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier on Tuesday.

“Overall, at this moment in negotiations, what is on offer is not a fair free-trade relationship between close economic partners, but a relatively low-quality trade agreement coming with unprecedented EU oversight of our laws and institutions,” Frost said in the letter published on the government’s website.

Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

