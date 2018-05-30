EU industry lobby asks Britain for trade 'as with a customs union' after Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European industry lobby told Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday the bloc and Britain needed trade “frictionless as with a customs union” after Brexit, adding to discussions in London on what future deal to seek.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), which brings together around 50 European companies from Germany’s energy giant E.ON (EONGn.DE) to the Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS), also issued a warning during their meeting with May.

“The uninterrupted flow of goods is essential to both the EU and UK economies. This must be frictionless as with a customs union. We need clarity and certainty, because time is running out. Uncertainty causes less investment,” the lobby said in a statement.